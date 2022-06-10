TikTok personality Cooper Noriega died at age 19 on June 9, J-14 confirms. His death is currently under investigation, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner online records.

Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast was one of the first to report the news of Cooper’s death with a social media post reading, “Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute.” The internet star was a guest on the June 1 episode of the show. Reps for Cooper did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Ahead of his passing, Cooper announced to fans that he had started a “Discord for mental health strictly.” In an Instagram post from June 5, he wrote, “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt. I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

He continued, telling fans that his goal was to “open a rehab” with “trusted” staff members.

“One of the many things I’ve learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down,” Cooper wrote. “For that reason, Discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.”

The Internet personality got his start as an influencer after blowing up on TikTok. He was romantically linked to Sabrina Quesada from October 2020 until she announced their split via Instagram Stories in April.

“Hi guys, me and Cooper are no longer together and would appreciate some privacy during this time. Neither of us did anything so please don’t make any assumptions,” she wrote at the time. “It was a mutual decision. We’re just young and sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to. I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

