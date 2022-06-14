Since news broke of Cooper Noriega’s death, many of his friends, family members and loved ones have spoken out. His ex-girlfriend Sabrina Quesada, who dated the late TikToker from October 2020 to April 2022, posted touching tributes of Cooper on both her Instagram and TikTok accounts. Scroll down for everything to know about their relationship before his tragic passing.

Who Is Cooper Noriega’s Ex-Girlfriend, Sabrina Quesada?

Sabrina is a famous TikToker and social media star, who has over 4 million followers on TikTok. The TikToker, who was originally born in Mexico City, often posted photos on Instagram of her and ex-boyfriend Cooper, even celebrating their one-year anniversary on October 20, 2021. She captioned the post, “Happy one year!! thank you for being my person, I got so incredibly lucky. I love you so much baby <3.”

She started dating Cooper in October 2020 and announced that they had split in April 2022. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram Story that the two were “no longer together” and that it was a “mutual decision.” She added, “We’re just young and sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to. I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend.”

What Cooper Noriega’s Ex-Girlfriend Said Following His Death

Sabrina spoke out following Cooper’s death by sharing a TikTok to her account. The videos show Cooper and Sabrina sharing sweet moments with one another while “Elliot’s Song” by Dominic Fike plays in the background. The clips include touching moments of the couple kissing, hugging and Sabrina crying. O

In the caption to the video, she wrote, “Thank you for the best years of my life. This is the most painful thing I’ve ever felt, but I’m so blessed to be able to feel it. It means I was lucky enough to love you. You’re my soulmate in this lifetime and every other one. I can’t wait to see you, squeeze you and hear your beautiful laugh again. I am so incredibly sorry baby, you deserved a million times better than this. Thank you my angel, you’re with me forever.”

The TikTok star also posted a tribute to Cooper on her Instagram. “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry my love. May we meet again.”

She included a black-and-white photo in her post of Cooper smiling, as well as pics and videos of the pair exchanging kisses. She also shared a screenshot of her recent text messages with Cooper, in which he wrote, “God has his angels around u. I feel greatness coming towards you.”

On June 9, J-14 confirmed that Cooper had died at age 19. His cause of death is currently under investigation, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner online records.

