TikTok star Cooper Noriega died at age 19 on June 9, J-14 confirms. He is survived by his parents, mom Treva Noriega and dad Harold Noriega, as well his sister, Parker Noriega.

His death is currently under investigation, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner online records. Keep scrolling below to learn more about Cooper’s family, including his mother, father and sibling.

Who Are Cooper Noriega’s Parents?

As for Cooper’s family, the late TikTok personality’s mom Treva owns a clothing brand named TrevasBeachWear, where she sells beachwear online. His father is a real estate agent in the Laguna Beach area. Cooper’s parents often posted photos of their family, with his mom posting a photo of Parker and his sister as early as April 2022.

Who Is Cooper Noriega’s Sister?

Of his family members, Cooper was particularly close to his sister, as they posted photos and TikToks of one another regularly. Parker works as a personal stylist and shopper. She even styled some of Cooper’s famous TikTok friends, including Jaden Nessler, Nessa Barrett and Nailea Devora.

On an Instagram from April 2022, Parker captioned a photo of the siblings with, “For life🖤.” She also called her brother her “mini-me” and dressed him for events and parties as well.

Cooper Noriega Was Open About His Struggle With Addiction

Ahead of his passing, Cooper announced to fans that he had started a “Discord for mental health strictly.” In an Instagram post just 3 days before his death, he wrote, “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt. I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

“One of the many things I’ve learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down,” Cooper wrote. “For that reason, Discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.”

No family member has spoken out on Cooper’s death as of yet and reps for Cooper did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.