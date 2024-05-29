He’s still pushing it to the limit! That’s right, Corbin Bleu, who starred in the film Jump In!, proved that he still is the king of the double dutch.

17 years after the movie first aired, see the actor show off his impressive moves below.

If you happened to be scrolling on TikTok this past Sunday, then you may have seen Corbin double dutching on your phone. That’s right, the High School Musical star posted a video of himself jump roping in New York City!

In the now viral video, Corbin captioned the clip saying “Still got it,” while also mentioning that it’s been “17 years since [he] Jumped in.”

The 35-year-old later reposted the same video on Instagram, revealing that it was filmed between performances of his Broadway show Little Horror Shops.

We’re so happy to see Corbin getting his head back in the game! After all, it’s almost been two decades since we’ve seen him put his jump roping skills to the test.

In 2007, the actor starred in the Disney film Jump In! as Izzy Daniels, a young aspiring boxer who found a love for jumping rope. Corbin starred in the film alongside another one of our childhood favorite actresses, Keke Palmer.

While the cast hasn’t reunited yet, the director of the film Paul Hoen did share some details on what it was like filming with the two stars.

Telling Business Insider in a 2022 interview, Paul called Corbin and Keke some “of the most talented physical actors.”

“What’s just so amazing with that group of actors is that they could do all of that jump roping, It’s amazingly hard, and all the tricks, they were completely into those and learning how to do them,” he told the outlet.

Keke has also shared her experience working on set — including how Corbin was her first kiss!

“That was my first kiss in life,” she told Cosmopolitan in July 2020. “Even though that wasn’t my real first kiss, it was my actual first kiss … I remember just feeling excited and it was cool because I had a cool person to kiss, Corbin is pretty good looking.”

The actress later admitted she was “scared” to do so, however, felt more at ease since her costars were her age.

“The most fun part about this movie was that I was around my peers — people my own age,” she said.

