The entire world is mourning the tragic loss of Corey La Barrie. The beloved YouTuber was killed in a car crash on Sunday, May 10.

According to People Magazine, the fatal accident occurred just after 9:30 P.M. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when “a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue.”

Corey, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, was in the passenger seat, TMZ reported. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

Ink Master‘s Daniel Silva was driving the car and has been arrested for murder. It’s been reported that he was intoxicated during the time of the crash.

Corey’s fans, celebrity friends and fellow YouTubers are all heartbroken over his tragic death, and they took to Twitter to share heartfelt tributes for the late star. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebrities who have spoken out about Corey’s sudden passing.

