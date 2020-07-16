Just days after police confirmed that Naya Rivera had tragically passed away, Cory Monteith‘s mom shared a touching tribute for the late actress, and opened up about her son’s relationship with his former Glee costar.

For those who missed it, the 33-year-old rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA, on Wednesday, July 8. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, sleeping alone in the boat. Then, during a press conference on Monday, July 13 — on the anniversary of Cory’s death — authorities confirmed that they had found Naya’s body in the lake.

“For the last seven years, the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera,” Cory’s mom, Ann McGregor, wrote in a powerful Instagram post. “Naya, Cory loved you so, so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance. The slap in the auditorium was one of his favorite stories to share. You once said Cory was like a member of your family. You will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity. We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans.”

As fans know, the entire world was heartbroken when Cory passed away from an accidental overdose in 2013.

As for Naya, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a press release that after completing an autopsy, the brunette beauty’s cause of death was drowning.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,” a press release read. “The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”

The office concluded, “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.