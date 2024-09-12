From Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI to Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards was full of adorable Keep scrolling to take a look at all of the lovebirds that attended the event on Wednesday, September 11.

We have to start with Tate and LAROI, who weren’t spotted on the red carpet — but were adorably showcasing off their love while sitting in their seats. The two were spotted kissing, holding hands and dancing with one another and we honestly can’t get enough of the two.

Tate and Laroi, both 21, first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 after being spotted getting dinner together in Los Angeles. Since then, the pair haven’t been shy about showcasing their love publicly — just last month, Tate surprised her fans at her Madison Square Garden concert and brought out her boyfriend to sing his song “Without You.”

Another couple fans were surprised to see was Benson and Maggie, who were spotted packing on the PDA on the red carpet. The “Beautiful Things” singer wore a lacy black shirt complete with matching pants, while his girlfriend matched in a strapless and elegant black dress.

The couple have been linked since early 2024, though the exact start of their relationship remains a mystery.

During a February 2024 interview with Billboard, Benson explained that his hit love song, “Beautiful Things,” was inspired by his recent romance — seemingly referring to Maggie.

“It was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out,” he revealed. “Meaning like, in the past, I feel like I’ve always known that I could be the one to end a relationship. This one felt very different. It was the first time that I’d really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the couples who worked the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

