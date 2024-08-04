Dating can be tough these days, but for Olympic athletes, it may be even tougher! Trying to find someone that can keep up with your intense training schedule, strict discipline and goals seems like an impossible task.

However, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it seems some athletes have found their perfect match. There are multiple couples who are not only competing side-by-side but even against each other in this year’s Summer games.

Keep reading to find out which partners are going for gold in their relationship and at the Olympics!

What are the odds that over 10 couples competing in the 2024 Olympics gets to do it with their significant other? Well, it seems the odds are in this years contestant’s favor!

There’s no place better than the City of Love (Paris) to be gunning for gold and bragging rights. Seriously, we can’t even imagine the level of taunting one partner would give if the other lost …

However, it seems that conversation won’t have to happen between Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird! These two are truly the definition of a power couple. After meeting at the Rio Olympics in 2016, they’re back and ready to dominate both the soccer field and basketball court.

Megan as of now has two Olympic medals (one gold, one bronze) and her counterpart Sue is a five-time gold medallist.

They’re not the only impressive couple that’s placed at the prestigious event. Lee Keifer and Gerek Meinhardt, fencing athletes from Team USA, have a stacked list of achievements.

The duo first met at the 2012 London Games and got married in 2019. Lee achieved an exciting win this year as she took home the U.S.’ first gold in individual foil!

And of course, her hubby was just as proud! He took to X to share his pride saying, “My wife just made my #Olympics dream complete. Words can’t describe how bad she wanted this, how hard she worked, or how proud of her I am” (We’re not crying you are).

Aside from a shared passion for fencing, the couple also have dreams of becoming doctors. Lee and Derek are both taking a break from medical school to compete in the games!

There’s quite a few more Olympic duos to get through, so keep scrolling!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.