Tensions are high between brothers Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. On Wednesday, November 20, a source reported that a Las Vegas court granted the Backstreet Boys member a one-year restraining order against his sibling that is set to stay in place until November 2020.

This report came just one day after the Aaron singer lost a separate restraining order case against his twin sister, Angel. According to ET, on Tuesday, November 19, a Los Angeles Court granted a one-year domestic violence restraining order against her sibling, which will expire in November 2020. The judge also ruled that Aaron is prohibited for possessing any firearms for a one year period.

After appearing in court, the 31-year-old took to his Instagram Stories and lashed out against his family.

“I am devastated by what happened in court today,” he wrote. “My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me.”

As fans know, this came after Aaron took to his social media, on September 17, and first told fans his brother had attempted to take out a restraining order against him.

“So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol. Take care. [Nick] we’re done for life. … You should send a cease and desist while you’re at it too,” he continued. “I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend [to]. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you.”

Nick responded on his own social media and revealed that he decided to file the restraining order after Aaron allegedly threatened to kill his then-pregnant wife and unborn child.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he wrote on Twitter.

