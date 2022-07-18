You better get used to hearing the name Daisy Jones — and we don’t mean because of the upcoming Daisy Jones and the Six Amazon series! Daisy Edgar-Jones is an up-and-coming actress taking over Hollywood — whether it’s Hulu’s Normal People or Where the Crawdads Sing, she can do it all! Scroll to find out more on the star.

Daisy was relatively unknown until starring in Normal People in 2020, with the popularity of the Sally Rooney book-to-series adaptation launching her into stardom. “Surreal is the word,” she told Time Out in February 2022. “Since [Normal People] I’ve gone from Covid to a year abroad on different film sets, so it’s only been in the last few months that I’ve become aware of the shift. Now people actually come up and tell me they loved the show. It’s been really lovely to know how many people genuinely love the series.”

After Normal People, Daisy starred in Disney+’s Fresh with Sebastian Stan, Under the Banner of Heaven and Where the Crawdads Sing. The British actress spoke about what characters she looks for when choosing her next project during an interview with Phoebe Bridgers for Interview Magazine in April 2022.

“What I liked about Noa [in Fresh], for example, was that she was allowed to be funny at times,” she explained. “She had wit, a dry sense of humor and a very different accent. And then similarity-wise, I feel like they’re all quite complicated. They all appear to be one thing, and then are actually something else. For example, Marianne [in Normal People], when we first meet her, she appears to be very spiky and sure of herself, but actually she’s deeply vulnerable and completely insecure. And Noa is quite unassuming and underestimated, and then she finds this inner strength. I guess all my characters are underestimated and grow and change.”

Daisy’s most recent project, Where the Crawdads Sing, was the mastermind of executive produced Reese Witherspoon. “I’ve been a huge fan of hers [Reese’s] since I was little,” Daisy gushed to People Magazine in July 2022. “To meet her and work with her was such a dream come true.”

Where the Crawdads Sing is in theatres now. Scroll through our gallery to discover more on the film’s star, Daisy Edgar-Jones.

