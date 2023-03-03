The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six is full of new and seasoned actors. From Hunger Games star Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne to Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, keep reading to see how old the cast of the Amazon Prime series is IRL.

The show, which is based on the 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid of the same name, released its first three episodes on March 3, 2023.

“I had no idea what it was,” Riley told Vanity Fair of the New York Times bestselling book. “I didn’t Google it or anything. I didn’t know it was based off a book. I didn’t know if it was a real band or not. All I knew is she goes, ‘it’s called Daisy Jones & the Six, and it’s about a band in the ’70s.’ And in my head, I was like, I know I’m playing Daisy.”

Riley, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, explained that she had a premonition that she would play the show’s main character, saying she’s only experienced that “knowing” feeling only once before.

“The only other time I’ve experienced that is when I met my husband and I knew a week in that I’m gonna have kids with him and marry him,” she revealed.

However, there was a catch. While Riley had a pretty strong acting repertoire, she was completely unfamiliar with singing — a must in a book where she plays the front woman in a ’70s rock ‘n’ roll band. For the series, casting directors asked the actress to “belt,” a.k.a. sing loudly.

“I was like, what does that even mean?” she recalled. “I didn’t even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, they need me to belt.”

Her agent suggested she try belting something like Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born to get in the mindset. “I was like, ‘Are you out of your mind, it’s not an easy song to sing.” she said. “I sounded so bad that I started crying. I was like, ‘I can’t do it,’ and when I can’t do something it lights a fire in me to be able to do it. I was like, ‘I have to do it. I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to f–king belt, whatever I need to do to get this.’ It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the ages of the Daisy Jones & The Six cast.

