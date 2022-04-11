Since Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie rose to fame, so has their entire family! From their reality TV show, to their own podcasts and TikToks, the entire family is very present on the internet — and the red carpet.

Charli exclusively told J-14 in September 2021 about how she and her sister stay grounded and that it had a lot to do with their parents. “It’s mostly our everyday interactions with the people around us and still being parented and having rules and living under my parents’ roof and all the normal teen things.”

“Everyone else my age is figuring out: What’s my major going to be? Where am I going to go to college? I’m also figuring out,” said the young star. “Well, what do I want to do for my life? What makes me happy? What makes me feel like I can make a career out of this? I can make a job out of this and be continuously happy for the rest of my life. We’re all kind of thinking the same things just in different ways.”

Charli and Dixie have their “2 Chix” show while parents Marc and Heidi host “The Other D’Amelios.” The famous family also have their own reality show on Hulu, The D’Amelio Show, that was released back in September 2021. The series documented a lot of behind-the-scenes family moments, revealing a raw look at their sudden rise to fame.

“But I also feel like it’s so cool to watch how much I’ve grown in the past couple of months, and having that documented, it kind of feels good. But it is embarrassing because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m literally crying. That’s so annoying.’ I feel like that happens to everyone after you literally break down, the next day, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so stupid.’ But I think it was important for me to watch and for other people to watch as well.”

“We don’t try to be picture perfect and like, ‘Oh my gosh, everything is so awesome and cute and perfect all the time,'” said Dixie. “We have our moments, and we have our fun and we have the bad times.”

Scroll through our gallery of the D’Amelio family’s red carpet moments.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.