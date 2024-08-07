Two of our favorite worlds are colliding! If you loved Damian Hardung in Maxton Hall and India Amarteifio in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, then you’re in luck! The two rising stars have signed on for the coming-of-age drama, Into The Deep Blue.

We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming film below.

What is ‘Into The Deep Blue’ About?

The film’s script comes from novelist Jennifer Archer, who was selected for the 2022 Nicholl Fellowship by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences!

The plot follows Nick (played by Damian) and Fiona (played by India), two best friends who meet in a group therapy session that are struggling to get their lives together after experiencing profound loss.

The synopsis of the film reads, “The last thing they need is to fall in love. When a weekend trip brings their deepening feelings to the surface, they might sooner cut each other off than face them.”

When Does ‘Into The Deep Blue’ Come Out?

It’s unclear when Into The Deep Blue will be released. However, with the most recent update to the cast being announced in August 2024, we can expect this film to release sometime at the end of next year.

Who Has Been Cast in ‘Into The Deep Blue’

The title of the coming-of-age film may ring familiar to some, especially since Sabrina Carpenter was initially cast as the leading lady! That’s right, the pop princess was set to star as Fiona, however, for unknown reasons, it seems she has pulled out.

So far, it’s been confirmed that Damian and India will be taking on the upcoming movie. You may recognize the German actor from his role in Maxton Hall – The World Between Us as James Beaufort.

India for her part has been tied to a few big projects! Most recently, she starred in the Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a fabulous cast for this remarkable script,” producer Aletha Shepherd said, per Deadline. “It’s such a joy working with such talents, especially when we know we have something truly special on our hands. We are excited to find the right home and partner to make sure this film garners the success it deserves.”

