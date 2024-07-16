Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak was reportedly charged with a DUI after crashing into a tree last month. According to records obtained by TMZ, the 47-year-old was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

Keep reading for more details on her charges.

On June 27, 2024, Christi crashed her vehicle into a tree which caused a telephone pole to hang over her car. Once officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a smell of alcohol on her breath while also noting she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, per the outlet.

The mother of two admitted to law enforcement that she drank two glasses of wine before the incident, the report detailed.

The police documents further confirmed that Christi was given a breathalyzer test, which she did not pass. They also conducted other sobriety tests, which prompted the officers to determine that she was not capable of safely operating a vehicle.

The former reality star was booked by the Murrysville Police Department and is due to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 13. J-14 has reached out to Christi’s reps for comment.

Fans of the dance show haven’t seen Christi on their screens in recent years since the series finale in 2019. However, the Dance Moms alum did make an appearance, alongside her daughter Chloe Lukasiak, on Lifetime’s Dance Moms: The Reunion, which aired earlier this year.

After the reunion, the mother-daughter duo reflected on their return.

“I wanted to be able to just go and speak my mind and address some of the issues that we never got to talk about before,” Chloe told Buzzfeed in May. “It really truly felt like closing the book on Dance Moms, which was good for me. I needed that closure to move on and kind of leave Chloé from Dance Moms in the past and go forward as my own individual self.”

In case you didn’t know, Chloe left the hit show in season 4 after butting heads with coach Abby Lee Miller.

“I have a group chat with all the moms. I talked to some moms more than the others. We all have different personalities, clearly,” Christi added.

“I speak to Kelly [Hyland] quite a bit still, and we have our podcasts that we do every week. That’s been a really interesting journey for the two of us to go back and revisit those old moments and watch them, but I think it’s kind of therapeutic for the two of us to go through it together.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.