Kalani Hilliker is officially off the market—she’s engaged! 🎉

The 23-year-old Dance Moms alum shared the big news with her fans on Instagram on Saturday, August 17, and it’s clear that her fiancé Nathan Goldman knows how to set the stage for romance. The picturesque proposal took place by the serene waters of Lake Como in Italy—a setting straight out of a fairy tale!

“A lifetime of this,” Kalani gushed in her post, accompanying her engagement photos. “I couldn’t be lucky enough or more grateful to get to be your fiancé. I love you forever Nathan🤍🦋.” She looked absolutely radiant in a stunning floor-length, strapless white gown that made her sparkle, while Nathan complemented her perfectly in a chic off-white button-down and navy pants.

One of the standout moments from the engagement photos was Kalani’s dazzling new accessory: an oval-cut diamond ring from Brilliant Earth.

Though the couple hasn’t set a wedding date just yet, their fans are eagerly awaiting the details.

The lovebirds, who have only been dating for around six months, had been soaking up the European vibes on a late-summer getaway, with their journey culminating in the dreamy proposal.

Kalani and Nathan first made their relationship Instagram-official back in April 2024, when they hit up Coachella together.

A few weeks later, Kalani couldn’t help but rave about her new beau in a May chat with Us Weekly before the Dance Moms reunion aired.

“He’s great,” she said, adding that Nathan wasn’t exactly a Dance Moms superfan. “I mean, he didn’t watch it, but I think his family did in some sort of way. But I mean, he didn’t watch it. We don’t need to watch it. We watch clips sometimes because it’s funny.”

She also revealed that Nathan’s social media presence is a bit of a ghost story.

“My boyfriend just is completely out of it, but I love that because I’m so in it, so it’s kind of nice to have somebody that’s out of it,” she said. “He literally doesn’t have the app, TikTok. Which is great because that means I can do all the TikTok things and he won’t see it.”

Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and happy dances for Kalani and Nathan! 💍💖

