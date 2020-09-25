It’s no secret that over the years, Dance Moms has become one of the most iconic reality shows on TV. Not only did it provide some serious entertainment, but even launched the careers of some pretty major stars!

For those who forgot, the show first premiered back in 2011 and followed the Abby Lee Dance Company’s Junior Elite Competition Team. Aside from starring choreographer and studio owner, Abby Lee Miller, the show also followed the lives of the young dancers and their moms. From some pretty epic dances to major drama both on-and-off screen, this show was seriously one to remember. But as they got older, some dancers left the studio and the show to launch their own careers.

What are the dancers up to now, you might ask? Well, not to worry, because J-14 has you covered! We investigated and found out exactly what Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Brooke Hyland are up to now. Scroll through our gallery to find out.

