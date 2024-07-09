Dance Moms is coming back to your TV screens this year — well, kind of! Hulu announced that they are reprising the show, but it may not be what you’re expecting …

Keep reading to find out if the original cast will be joining Dance Moms: A New Era.

What is ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ About?

It seems Dance Moms: A New Era will not be following Abby Lee Miller! Instead, the show will debut “a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama,” according to its synopsis.

Who could ever replace Abby you may be asking? Meet Glo Hampton, a beloved dance coach who “wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level – competing nationally every week.”

The show may not be following Abby Lee Dance Company, however, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any less drama. “Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist,” the summary states.

Watch the trailer below:

When Does ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’ Come Out?

The reboot of the Dance Moms franchise is set to come a lot sooner than you think. The series premiere will debut on August 7, 2024 on Hulu. The first season is currently slated for 10 episodes.

Will the OG Cast Return to ‘Dance Moms: A New Era’?

Based on what we know so far, it doesn’t seem likely that the original cast will be featured in the show. Since the latest spinoff is following a completely different dance group, the chances of Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland or Paige Hyland appearing seems slim.

What Happened at the ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion?

After 8 seasons full of drama, tears and trophies, the show finally called it quits in 2019. To commemorate the series’ lasting run, some of the dancers got together to discuss their time on the show in May 2024.

Noticeably missing from the reunion was Abby, Nia, Maddie and Mackenzie. Some of the girl’s costars weren’t too pleased by their absence. JoJo Siwa shared her thoughts, saying, “Them not being here is kind of like ‘Let me erase my past, pretend that it never happened, shove it down the drain and that’s why you are who you are.’”

During the broadcast, many revelations were made, including how the girls felt about their former dance teacher. The “Karma” singer admitted at the time that she agreed with Abby’s harsh coaching style.

“This is gonna be a little controversial to say I think but — to me, Abby was always right.”

