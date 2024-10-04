KATSEYE is going to be the next big girl group, we’re calling it! The sixtet was created by K-pop company HYBE and American label Geffen Records, where they competed on a survival show which eventually aired as a Netflix documentary in August 2024.

So, who exactly are the members behind the international girl group? Today, we’re focusing on Daniela Avanzini, who has been gaining attention for her incredible dancing and stunning stage presence!

Keep reading to learn more about Daniela:

Who Is Daniela?

Daniela was born on July 1, 2004, making her a Cancer! She’s from Atlanta, Georgia, but her family background includes Venezuelan and Cuban roots.

Prior to KATSEYE, Daniela has quite the repertoire in dance and modeling. She also acted in different commercials and even appeared in Matty B’s music video for the song “Dramatic.”

She was on The Queen Latifah Show for a segment that showcased America’s most talented kids, finished second in an international show called Super Kids Europe, and appeared in the eighth season of America’s Got Talent, where she showcased her dance skills and made it to the Vegas Rounds!

Who Are KATSEYE?

Formed through the 2023 survival show The Debut: Dream Academy, this group is not your typical K-pop band — but a global girl group. KATSEYE is on a mission to blend K-pop influences with a universal appeal, creating a fresh and exciting sound that transcends traditional boundaries.

The group is a melting pot of international talent. Alongside Lara, KATSEYE features fellow American stars Megan Skiendiel and Lara Rajagopalan, Switzerland’s Manon Bannerman, South Korea’s Yoonchae Jeong and from the Philippines, Sophia Laforteza.

“We all had such unique and different journeys around this, which is so special, because it’s like we all come from so many different places, and so it was a big culture shock to all of us,” Lara said of what she learned from documentary-making process during an interview with HypeBae.

“The documentary was filmed over almost four years, and watching it for the first time was a lot,” Daniela told the outlet. “It was very exciting, and very intense because the training that we went through was very rigorous. But it feels amazing to let people know what we’ve been working on for the past couple of years, how the training went, how our relationships are and our sisterhood and it’s very exciting to finally have the documentary out and for people to be able to watch it. The filming was kind of inconsistent, they would just show up out of nowhere. Sometimes it would be a couple of days in a row. Sometimes they wouldn’t come for weeks.”

The girls eventually debuted with their rightfully named single “Debut” in June 2024, with their hit “Touch” coming out one month later, alongside their mini album SIS.

