Former Boy Meets World star Trina McGee — who fans will remember as Angela Moore on the fan-favorite series — recently opened up about the apology she received from her costar Danielle Fishel. For those who missed it, back in January, Trina took to Twitter and spoke out about her negative and racist experiences as the only Black actress on the show’s set. She also said that when she appeared on the reboot Girl Meets World, Danielle “decide to be really tight and not talk” to her.

But in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress revealed she has since accepted her former costar’s apology.

“We did discuss it recently, because she called me to apologize. She was going through a lot at the time on a person level,” Trina explained. “My relationship with her right now is decent. We’re very complimentary of each other. She goes out of her way to say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ She actually just sent me a cute picture of her baby… so I’m not trying to hang around and have a grudge against the girl or anything, I’m just slowly trying to take steps to trusting.”

For those who missed it, on June 7, Danielle posted a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on social media and fan responded asking, “I seriously just want to know if there was any form of acceptance and apology to Trina McGee.”

The former Disney Channel star wrote back and said, “I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold and distant when she guest starred on [Girl Meets World] (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology.”

I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology. ❤️ — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) June 7, 2020

The actress also opened up about being called “Aunt Jemima” by another Boy Meets World star, Will Friedle. As fans know, in April, the actress posted a lengthy Instagram post and revealed that he had apologized “in a three-page letter,” for the past, insensitive comments he made while they were on the show.

“I don’t think that Will, at the time, really understood the depth of that… he’s not a Black woman,” she told Yahoo during the recent interview. “He said that since that day, that he called me Aunt Jemima, that it had been a journey for him. That it was a journey of thinking about himself, thinking about what he’s been taught as what is acceptable to other cultures and what might hurt people. That’s what I call putting the work in.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.