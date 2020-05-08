From the looks of it, David Dobrik exclusively wears black clothing! That’s right, the YouTube star recently gave fans a look inside his closet and, well, there wasn’t much color to be seen.

Finally, on Wednesday, May 6, the 23-year-old took to his Instagram Stories and showed his 12 million followers what the inside of his closet looks like. Thankfully, a fan captured the entire tour and reposted it on Twitter for the world to see.

“Alright guys, here’s my long-awaited closet tour,” he said in the video.

David’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/60b47UZYTF — David Dobrik Updates (@DobrikOnline) May 6, 2020

“Lots of black, but I think black’s like the best thing ever,” the social media star admitted, showing off rows and rows of black hats, t-shirts and hoodies.

Naturally, upon seeing this, the internet went wild and took to social media to troll the influencer.

“Wtf. David Dobrik really walks into his closet to figure out which black shirt he’s gonna wear for the day HAHA,” one person wrote. Another added, “Wow! @DavidDobrik the color range in your closet is impeccable!”

A third hilariously said, “@DavidDobrik: ‘So my favorite color is black… You can see… In my full… Black closet... With black t-shirts… Back pants… I’m an influencer.'”

But that’s not all! One person even accused the vlogger of hiding all his colored clothes for the tour.

“@DavidDobrik I know [you] purposely hid all of [your] colorful hoodies to show that [your] closet is all black…[Your] last [Instagram Stories video] isn’t fooling me,” they claimed. Although he didn’t respond to any Twitter comments about his closet tour, David did share his favorite Instagram DM replies to the videos. “My favorite responses to the closet so far are ‘I got black, I got black, what [do] you want?'” he shared, referencing Lil Tecca‘s “Ransom” lyrics. The social media star added, “And someone said ‘Well, at least he’s organized.'”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.