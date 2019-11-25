Back in May, YouTube star David Dobrik took the internet by storm when he uploaded a video called “I MARRIED MY BEST FRIENDS MOM!! (PROPOSAL)” and announced his marriage to Jason Nash‘s mom. On Saturday, November 23, the 23-year-old vlogger took to Instagram and announced that his marriage to Lorraine Nash was officially over.

“After a long few months, I officially signed the divorce papers to my wife, Lorraine,” he captioned the post. “Jason your mother was a real treat. With that being said I also reactivated my [Bumble] account and I’m ready to start swiping. See you soon ladies.”

As fans know, the pair was only actually married for three weeks. On June 11, 2019, The Blast reported that David had filed for divorce from Lorraine.

For those who may have missed it, this all started when Jason had made a comment that didn’t sit well with the YouTube star, so he eloped to prove a point to his best friend.

“It’s crazy to think that you’ll never have an ex-wife because no one will f**king marry you ever,” Jason had joked.

Well, he was definitely wrong because David flew to Boston and proposed to Lorraine. He also explained that he wanted to marry her so that he could become his best friend’s step-dad. She agreed that it would be totally hilarious.

After that, the two headed to Las Vegas to officially tie the knot. In typical David fashion, he posted a vlog which captured the two exchanging vows, signing their actual marriage license and even sharing a steamy kiss.

“My friend told me I would never find love and get married,” he tweeted after the video came out. “So I flew to his moms house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my step-son. True love always wins.”

