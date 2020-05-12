OK, it might be time for David Dobrik to find a new place to live! The YouTube star recently took to TikTok and posted a video of himself confronting a man, who appeared to be drunk, that was walking around his backyard.

“THERE IS A RANDOM MAN STANDING IN MY BACKYARD,” he caption the video, which showed David approaching the strange man and saying, “Hello?”

“Hi, hello,” the stranger replied, before he seemed to say, “Just checking your area out. You got some good fresh air, a good yard … Do you guys have anything to drink, by any chance?”

David replied, “Yeah, but you’re in our backyard.”

The man apologized before grabbing his shirt, which he seemingly removed, and said that he was going to leave their property. Naturally, fans were shook, but not as much as David’s assistant, Natalie Mariduena, who mouthed, “What the f**k,” to the camera before the YouTuber concluded his TikTok.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time that the Vlog Squad founder had to deal with unsolicited visitors at his home. In December 2019, the 23-year-old posted a series of videos on Instagram Stories that showed multiple groups of fans standing outside his front door. He spoke out against the visitors and pleaded with other fans to stop showing up to his home.

“This is crazy that I’m still making these stories, I literally feel like a broken record — I sound like my parents,” he said in one video. “But stop coming here, please. I don’t wanna have to move, but this is terrifying.”

After the visitors seemed to stop showing up, David took to Twitter and reiterated his message to fans.

“Hello guys I love everyone that supports me and shows me love. Truly. BUT PLEASE STOP COMING TO MY F**KING HOUSE,” he said.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.