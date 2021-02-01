OK, guys, here’s the deal, the fan-favorite Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen is gearing up to hit the big screen! In June 2020, Deadline reported that Universal was working on turning the musical into a feature film with Stephen Chbosky reportedly directing, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel producing it, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul handling the soundtrack, and Steve Levenson — who wrote the book for the stage musical — writing the script.

Months later, in January 2021, Deadline announced that the flick was set to hit theaters on September 24, 2021.

For those who missed it, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a young man with a social anxiety disorder, who pretends he was close to a deceased student in an attempt to become closer to the boy’s family. Ben Platt — who’s set to reprise his role for the upcoming flick — starred in the musical for two years before Jordan Fisher took over the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway. Now, the actor, along with some other pretty famous faces, is about to step back into his iconic shoes. Who else is appearing in the DEH movie? Well, Don’t worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. Scroll through our gallery to meet the full cast of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie.

