Inside their happy home! Debby Ryan and Josh Dun got married in December 2019 and have been building a life together ever since, which includes their unique house in Ohio.

“To be among the trees was really inspiring,” the Suite Life on Deck actress told Architectural Digest in March 2023 of the home she shares with the Twenty One Pilots drummer and their pets. “This treehouse theme informed a lot of the design sensibility. We wanted to soften the lines of the house with organic shapes, textures, and materials. We gravitated toward a lot of green — that’s how the tree house became a tree home.”

Debby’s obsession with treehouses turned their home into one, complete with moss on their mantle. In fact, her love of the outdoors inspired Josh to propose to the actress in a New Zealand treehouse back in December 2018.

“I remember walking through the house and feeling like there was so much room to put our personalities into it,” Josh explained. “Not only was this the first house that we designed together, but it was really the first time that both of us felt the freedom to put our mark on a place.”

While the former Netflix star opted for an outdoor feel, her husband was able to add his love of music with a studio in the basement. Let’s not forget the bust they commissioned of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson which lives in their living room along with their white couch.

“Being an adult is knowing and accepting the responsibility of cleaning the white couch,” Josh joked.

Debby and Josh have been one of Hollywood’s most stable couples. They kicked off their relationship in 2013. After a brief break in 2014, the pair eventually rekindled their romance and are still going strong.

“I’m in love and very happy. We’ve evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met,” Debby told The Sydney Morning Herald in August 2018. “It’s cool and special to have that support system and we are each other’s biggest fans.”

They’ve been so in love ever since! Scroll through our gallery for a look inside Debby and Josh’ Ohio home.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.