Dynamic singing duo Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande were actually friends for years prior to dropping “Met Him Last Night” in April 2021!

Eagled-eyed fans first noticed their close-knit bond on social media in 2011. At the time, Ariana welcomed Demi to Twitter, but they didn’t actually meet in person until 2013, and the rest is history. Following the release of their track on the Sonny With a Chance alum’s seventh studio album Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, Demi got real about what it’s been like to collaborate with her bestie.

“It’s nice to see my name mashed up with someone else’s who’s gonna be a friend forever,” she gushed during a chat on TikTok’s “Headstream” in April 2021. “My name’s been mixed up with people that are no longer in my life and it makes me sad, but I know Ariana is one that’s always gonna be there. I love Dariana … I’m so grateful for her friendship. I love her so much.”

Demi also teased another Dariana collaboration during the same livestream. “I wish we could have gotten to be in the studio together singing it; it would’ve been wild,” she said. “But maybe we’ll have to do another collaboration so that can happen.”

As fans of the singer’s know, their song together was a long time coming. During a July 2013 interview, Demi revealed that she would love to collaborate with Ariana. Years later, and they finally did it! So, how did their song come about? When Demi played “Dancing With the Devil” for Ariana, the Florida native “came up with this concept” for “Met Him Last Night.”

“When she played it for me, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely! I would love to do this,'” Demi recalled during an April 2021 episode of YouTube’s Released. “I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together.”

Prior to their joint musical venture, the “Sober” songstress gushed over Ariana while chatting with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2020. “I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it’s hard to find. Two women who are in a competitive industry — the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that,” she explained. “I always long for friendships with women. I think it’s so sacred.”

Scroll through the gallery for our complete timeline of Ariana and Demi’s epic friendship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.