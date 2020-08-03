Fans are sending a lot of love to Max Ehrich after fiancée Demi Lovato accidentally leaked his personal email address online. Yep, on Saturday, August 1, the High School Musical 3 star took to Twitter and called out the songstress for her hilarious mistake.

“When [your] fiancée accidentally leaks your email,” he wrote. He then added, “But thank you for the kind emails haha, much love.”

but thank you for the kind emails haha much love — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) August 1, 2020

Demi was quick to respond and apologize to her significant other after posting a since-deleted photo on Instagram Stories which included his email address.

“OMG I’m so sorry,” she wrote back. Don’t worry, guys, their tweets were all in good fun and there’s no trouble in paradise because after she apologized, Max assured the Camp Rock star that it was totally OK.

“Love [you] baby, but now [you] gotta reply to them all, thanks!” he said.

😂😂😂 love u baby but now u gotta reply to them all thanks!!!!!! @ddlovato https://t.co/NH8vSkUZZN — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) August 1, 2020

As fans know, their hilarious social media interaction came days after Max got down on one knee and proposed to Demi. The couple announced the big news to fans on Instagram on July 22 with sweet photos and heartfelt captions.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” the former Disney Channel star wrote alongside a series of photos from the romantic proposal. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

How did the High School Musical 3 star ask the “Sober” songstress to marry him? Well, based on the snaps, it looks like he popped the question while on the beach!

Max added in a post of his own, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.”

