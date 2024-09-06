Demi Lovato is officially on aunt duty, and she’s absolutely thrilled about it!

On Thursday, September 5, Demi’s little sister, Madison De La Garza, shared some incredibly sweet news on Instagram: she’s expecting her very first baby with her boyfriend, Ryan Mitchell.

In a series of adorable baby shower photos, the 22-year-old Madison posted, “oh ryan, how I love you. thank you for making all of my dreams come true. ♥️” She also shared that her precious little one is set to arrive on October 24, 2024 (a Scorpio!).

Demi, now 32, couldn’t resist leaving a loving comment on the post, saying, “I love you and this baby so much already!!”

In one of the cute photos, Demi made an appearance, beaming in a plaid dress and lovingly placing her hand on Madison’s growing baby bump.

Madison, who is best known for her role in Desperate Housewives, hadn’t been active on social media since 2023 but has frequently spoken fondly of Demi over the years. Back in 2018, Madison gave an update on Demi’s health after a difficult period. On the “Millennial Hollywood” podcast, she shared, “Demi’s doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her.”

Demi has been open about her recovery journey, including a rehab stint in 2022, and it’s clear that her family’s support has been a huge part of her strength.

But wait, there’s more! Demi isn’t just preparing for her new role as an aunt. She’s also gearing up for her own big day! The Camp Rock star got engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in December 2023 after a year of dating.

Jordan popped the question with a stunning bespoke pear-shaped diamond ring from N.Y.C. jewelry boutique Material Good. Demi later shared a playful cooking video in late August where Jordan proposed again.

In a touching tribute to Demi on her 32nd birthday that same month, Jutes wrote, “You deserve nothing but happiness and love because that’s what you give to everyone you meet,” before adding with a wink, “Ps can’t wait to marry ur fine ass.”

So, between becoming an aunt and planning a wedding, it’s a whirlwind of joy and excitement for Demi!

