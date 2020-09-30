She’s moving on. Demi Lovato dropped a brand-new song called “Still Have Me” on Wednesday, September 30, amid her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich‘s cryptic social media posts about their split.

“Music is always there for me,” the songstress, 28, captioned her Instagram post debuting the new single.

“I don’t have much but at least I still have me,” the former Disney Channel starlet sings on the track, which was released almost a week after news broke that she and Max, 29, had called off their engagement after two months.

“The relationship has ended,” a source told Us Weekly on September 24, confirming their split.

Demi’s new song comes hours after Max, in a series of since-deleted cryptic Instagram Stories posts, wrote “#FreeDemi,” then “#FreeDemetria,” according to screenshots reposted by fans on Twitter.

Previously, the actor claimed that he learned about their split “through a tabloid” on Saturday, September 26. Then, two days later, he seemingly confirmed via Instagram Stories that their breakup was final.

“One chapter finally closed this [a.m.],” Max wrote on Monday, September 28. “And now I turn the page.”

Both Demi and Max have since removed every photo of each other from their Instagram accounts. Sources have also told Us Weekly that the Sonny With a Chance alum is feeling a “sense of relief” after their split.

“She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family,” the insider said.

Rumors first started swirling that Max and Demi were more than friends in March after they were spotted out together and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They first publicly revealed their relationship in May, after months of speculation, while sharing a smooch during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. Two months later, on July 23, the couple took to social media and announced their engagement.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Demi wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos from the romantic proposal. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

