Demi Lovato is making her directorial debut with the upcoming Hulu documentary, Child Star.

The film will focus on several actors, including herself, as they open up about their experiences working in Hollywood as young stars. Some names who will appear in the doc include Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, among many others.

When Will Demi Lovato’s ‘Child Star’ Be Released?

The 90-minute documentary will be released on Hulu on September 17, 2024.

“I’m so proud to make my directorial debut with this documentary that sheds light on the complexities of child stardom, a topic that is very close to my heart,” Demi told The Hollywood Reporter during a profile posted on Wednesday, August 14.

They continued, “I hope viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond.”

Who Will Be Appearing in ‘Child Star’ Documentary?

Along with Demi, Drew and JoJo, other actors who will be included in the doc consist of Alyson Stoner, Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson and Christina Ricci.

“I want to thank our cast for being so vulnerable with their stories,” Demi said of the doc to the magazine. “And our contributors for sharing their knowledge to help push the conversation forward.”

The 31-year-old singer and actor, who landed her first on-screen role when she was around 10 years old on Barney & Friends, knows a thing or two about growing up in the public eye.

“I didn’t realize that child stardom could be traumatic — and it isn’t traumatic for everyone, but for me, it was,” she said during the doc, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“I think about people in the wardrobe department on my TV show because I’d go in there in bad moods all the time, and I worry about guest stars that came on or the other actors or the people during Camp Rock 2,” she added. “And it’s easy to excuse that behavior because I was so young and in so much pain, but I’m really remorseful, and that’s a guilt that stays with you forever.”

