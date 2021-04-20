Saying sorry. Demi Lovato has issued an apology following a feud with the Los Angeles-based frozen yogurt shop The Bigg Chill. During an eight-minute Instagram video, the songstress admitted that the message she attempted to share got “misconstrued” when her “emotions” got involved.

“I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way. I just get really passionate,” the actress explained. “It’s never coming out of a place of hate. It’s always coming out of a place of love and trying to lift people up. I understand that didn’t lift the froyo place up, but I’m upset, and that’s all that that was.”

The controversy started after Demi — who has been open about her struggles with eating disorders — took to Instagram Stories on April 18 and asked the shop to “do better” after she claimed customers have to “walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter.”

The Bigg Chill, for its part, reposed the singer’s social media post. “We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well,” they explained. Demi went on to share screenshots of a direct message conversation with the store, in which they apologized. “We are sorry you found this offensive,” the store wrote. In her response, Demi attempted to suggest that, moving forward, the company would benefit from “clearer messaging.”

In her apology video, Demi further explained: “I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me. My intuition said speak up about this, so I did. And I feel good about that. What I don’t feel good about is some of the way it’s been interpreted and how the message has gotten misconstrued.”

The Sonny With a Chance star clarified that her “intentions were not to come in and bully a small business.” She said that she was “triggered” after walking into the store and “wanted to talk about that.”

Upon hearing their apology, the Bigg Chill responded in a statement to Fox News. “We were definitely confused because it had come out of left field,” the owners told the publication on April 19. “Of course there’s no ill will. We’ve been here almost 40 years and we hope to remain a staple here for many more decades to come.”

The company also said that they have been contacted by Demi’s team following the incident. Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of the former Disney Channel star’s social media controversy.

