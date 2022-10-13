ICYMI, Descendants 4 is in the works and fans could not be more excited. Disney+ announced Descendants 4 was a go at the D23 Disney expo in September 2022! The only original cast member of the Disney movie series that has been confirmed is China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula. Keep reading to uncover who HSMTMTS star Dara Renée will be playing!

Who is Dara Renée Playing?

The upcoming film will focus on new characters Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. Kylie Cantrall will be playing Red and Dara is set to play Chloe!

The plot follows an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby. In order to save Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

“If someone could’ve told my 9 yr old self that I would one day be apart of the Descendants Franchise I would’ve ACTUALLY lost my mind!!!” Kylie shared on Instagram. “This is truly a dream come true and I couldn’t ask for a better group of ppl to do this with. @dararenee & @chinamcclain I love you girls so much and I’m so looking forward to going on this journey with ya’ll. Who’s ready to meet my character RED ?!”

Jennifer Phang is directing and co-executive producing, with a story by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

Who Is Dara Renée?

Dara is most well-known for her role in HSMTMTS where she plays Kourtney. She recently received praise for her performance of “Let It Go” in season 3 of the Disney Channel series. She spoke about singing the Frozen song and portraying Elsa in an interview with Seventeen in September 2022.

“To be that person and to actually have people be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you look like me. Your hair is like mine,’ it just makes my heart so happy,” she gushed. “To be able to be that person and to play the first televised black Elsa is wild. It’s so funny, my little cousins’ favorite princess is Elsa and they would always be sad because they were like, ‘I’ll never look like Elsa’ and now that I’m Elsa, they’re like, ‘I can be Elsa.'”

