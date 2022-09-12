Disney+ just announced that a Descendants 4 is in the works! However, while some fans cheered for the fourth movie, others were left confused as the OG cast has spoken about not wanting to return following the death of Cameron Boyce in July 2019, who played Carlos. Keep reading to find out more.

Will There Be a ‘Descendants 4’?

Disney+ announced Descendants 4 was a go at the D23 Disney expo in September 2022! The only original cast member of the Disney movie series that has been confirmed is China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula. Along with Uma, the film will focus on new characters Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella.

Kylie Cantrall will star as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, while Dara Renée will be Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. The plot follows an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby. In order to save Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Jennifer Phang is directing and co-executive producing, with a story by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

“If someone could’ve told my 9 yr old self that I would one day be apart of the Descendants Franchise I would’ve ACTUALLY lost my mind!!!” Kylie shared on Instagram. “This is truly a dream come true and I couldn’t ask for a better group of ppl to do this with. @dararenee & @chinamcclain I love you girls so much and I’m so looking forward to going on this journey with ya’ll 🙏🏽 Who’s ready to meet my character RED ?!😈”

What Have the OG Cast Said About ‘Descendants 4’?

When asked by PopBuzz earlier this year if Dove Cameron, who played Mal, would do a Descendants reboot, she replied no. “I’m gonna say no, because I don’t think it would be the same without the whole original cast. It would just be different now and also we did it. We told a full story. We completed it.”

“What happened was so incredibly heart-wrenching for all of us and something we could not recover from,” Dove explained to HollywoodLife in December 2019. “And so, I think that the idea of making another movie, while it would be nostalgic for all of us and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong.”

She added, “So it could go either way and it depends on how we’re all feeling and I think that the beautiful thing that Disney has done is that they have very much created a safe space for the cast to be wherever they’re at. They canceled everything when Cameron passed and I know they want what’s in all of our best interests, so we’ll see. I doubt it, but we’ll see.”

As a result of Dove’s earlier comments, some fans are calling out Disney for making a film following Cameron’s death. One person tweeted: “The death of Cameron Boyce makes a Descendants 4 wrong on so many levels.” Another added: “This has to be a joke.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Descendants 4.

