When Descendants burst onto the scene in 2015, it wasn’t just kids who were spellbound by its epic dance sequences and catchy tunes —the adults were captivated too! Starring a dream team of Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery and China Anne McClain, the original movie took us on a magical ride through the Isle of the Lost.

In this article, we’re diving into a treasure trove of fun facts about the franchise, from the original trilogy to the latest spinoff, Descendants: The Rise of Red, which premiered in July 2024. We’ll explore intriguing tidbits and behind-the-scenes secrets that will make you say, “Wow, I didn’t know that!”

ICYMI, the original Descendants movies are set on the Isle of the Lost, where the children of classic Disney villains live under the rule of Queen Belle and King Adam (aka the Beast), the story takes a dramatic turn when Prince Ben invites these villain kids to Auradon Academy. While aimed primarily at kids, the series’ powerful message—that our choices define us, not our backgrounds—has resonated with viewers of all ages.

In the most recent adaptation, Descendants: The Rise of Red, the movie follows Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

So, get ready to impress your friends with your Descendants knowledge and dive into these fun facts! Scroll through our gallery to learn more about our fav Disney franchise.

