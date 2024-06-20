Since Disney+ announced that a Descendants 4 was in the works, called Descendants: The Rise of Red, some fans were left confused as the original cast has spoken about not wanting to return following the death of Cameron Boyce in July 2019, who played Carlos. Keep reading to find out what they’ve said about reprising their characters.

ICYMI, the original Descendants followed the teenage children of some of Disney’s most iconic villains as they adjust to life outside the Isle of the Lost. Each of the three movies brought a new task for the gang to overcome. The series starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery and China Anne McClain.

When asked by PopBuzz in 2022 if Dove, who played Mal, would do a Descendants reboot, she replied no. “I’m gonna say no, because I don’t think it would be the same without the whole original cast. It would just be different now and also we did it. We told a full story. We completed it.”

“What happened was so incredibly heart-wrenching for all of us and something we could not recover from,” Dove explained to HollywoodLife in December 2019. “And so, I think that the idea of making another movie, while it would be nostalgic for all of us and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong.”

ICYMI, Disney+ the fourth Descendants movie will be a spinoff called Descendants: The Rise of Red, and will only include two of the original Descendants cast members — including China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula, and Melanie Paxson, who plays Fairy Godmother. However, the film will focus on new characters Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella.

Premiering on Disney+ on July 12, 2024, Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker take on the roles of Red and Chloe, respectively. The plot follows an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby. In order to save Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything the original cast of Descendants has said about a fourth film.

