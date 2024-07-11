The cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red understood the assignment! The Disney cast went full-out with their outfits at their movie’s red carpet premiere on Wednesday, July 10. Keep reading to see all of the amazing looks!

First, we must start with the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella — who are played by Rita Ora and Brandy Norwood, respectively.

Rita looked every bit her devilishly evil character, wearing a draping gorgeous red dress and a red lip to match! As for Brandy, princess-like as ever, “The Boy Is Mine” singer wore a sweeping yellow satin dress and paired it with a blunt bang.

Some of the original members of the Descendants cast was also there, such as Sarah Jeffery and China Anne McClain, who also made an appearance in The Rise of Red.

One actress who went above and beyond on the carpet, is miss Dara Reneé. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress plays Uliana, Ursula’s younger sister, in Descendants: The Rise of Red — and man, did she nail her red carpet fit. Wearing a turquoise corset with sweeping layers of red fabric and a purple up-do reminiscent of her character’s tentacles — Dara totally understood the assignment!

During an interview with J-14 from January 2024, Dara opened up a bit about her character from the upcoming Disney movie, revealing she had to channel “a lot of female rage” to get into her role. “My character is such a step away from my comfort zone. Definitely, a very mean villain. I was going through a lot when I did this part.”

“I mean, we got Brandy, we got Rita Ora, I mean Kylie [Cantrall], I mean Malia [Baker]. There’s so many different people that have so much talent that’s in this movie,” she continued. “This is such an powerful franchise and it means so much to so many people. And no way can we compare to what has already been built. So I’m so grateful to just be a part of the legacy of continuation because that franchise is untouchable. And to be Ursula’s baby sister is crazy. I’m glad I could share this screen with that name that means so much to so many people, including myself.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the best looks from the Descendants: The Rise of Red premiere!

