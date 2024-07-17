Descendants: The Rise of Red ended off on quite a cliffhanger — and we don’t know what to make of it! Throughout the film, Red (Kylie Cantrall), the daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), is sent back in time to discover what made her mother so vengeful.

By the end of the film, viewers are given a resolution up until the final minute, leaving many to wonder if the fabric of time has been interrupted. Keep reading to get a full breakdown on the ending and what’s in store for the future of the franchise.

What is ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red About?

In the Disney+ film, a new rule has been set by Uma (China Anne McClain), the headmistress of the school, to allow kids from all over the kingdom to attend Auradon (including the daughter of the Queen of Hearts). The Queen uses this opportunity to incite a coup against the school and threaten the life of Cinderella (Brandy). Red teams up with Cinderella’s daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) to go back in time, where they come meet the teenage versions of their mothers.

How Does ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ End?

When Red and Chloe travel to the past, they discover what made the Queen of Hearts turn so sour. A prank played by Uliana (Dara Reneé) changes the Queen into the villain that we see in the beginning of the film.

Red and Chloe work together to stop Uliana’s plan, eventually, traveling back to Auradon before the Queen of Hearts starts her coup. When Red’s mother turns around, her dress is shown to be light pink, similar to one she wore in her younger days.

She then releases magical hearts in the air and lovingly embraces her daughter. This leaves viewers to believe that Red and Chloe’s mission was a success — the Queen of Hearts never turned evil!

However, it seems there’s more to the story than just this happy ending.

Will There Be a ‘Descendants 5’?

“Getting what you want can be dangerous … especially when you mess with the fabric of time,” Uma said at the end of the film. “You didn’t think that was the end of the story, did you?” — well, now we don’t!

Could this mean that a sequel is in the realm of possibilities? According to Kylie and Malia, they’re open to continuing the story!

During an interview with J-14, the actresses spoke about how “down” they are for more movies in the franchise. “I’m down, Malia, are you down?” Kylie asked her costar, which she replied: “I’m down!”

