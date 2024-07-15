Descendants: The Rise of Red introduces a whole new era of Descendants, with Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker taking the wheel from the original three-movie franchise originally helmed by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce and BooBoo Stewart. So, how did the spinoff movie explain the original VKs’ absence? Keep reading for what we know.

How the Original VKs Absences Were Explained

Premiering on Disney+ on July 12, 2024, Descendants: The Rise of Red revisits Auradon Prep with Principal Uma (China Anne McClain) at the helm. China is the only original VK to return to the franchise, and plays the daughter of Ursula, who is determined to ensure the school is inclusive of students from all kingdoms, including Wonderland.

This initiative draws disapproval from Fairy Godmother (reprised by Melanie Paxson) but Uma swiftly dismisses her objections, citing Mal (Dove) and Ben’s (Mitchell Hope) decision to leave her in charge.

Uma then goes on to explain that the royal couple has set sail to negotiate peace with additional kingdoms, accompanied by Evie (Sofia) and Jay (Booboo). Consequently, none of the original VKs are available to oversee the school.

‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Nod to Cameron Boyce

There’s a poignant tribute Cameron Boyce in Descendants: The Rise of Red, who tragically passed away in 2019 following an epileptic seizure.

In Uma’s freshly decorated office, a picture of Carlos is prominently displayed. Uma reassures Fairy Godmother that Carlos would have endorsed the notion of embracing residents from Wonderland, urging her to honor his memory by supporting the initiative.

Kylie, who plays Red, spoke about the tribute and why it was important to continue honoring Cameron throughout the Descendants franchise during an interview with People Magazine.

“Honoring who he was as a character and how beloved he was in the movies and how special his character was, but also just honoring him and his life and his legacy,” she said. “It felt like he was there with us.”

Malia, who plays Chloe in Rise of Red, also echoed her castmates sentiments.

“That scene is the one thing that remains true to the core of what this next generation is,” she said of the nod to Cameron. “He’s a part of it in the ways that he’s a part of all of us right now of looking up to him and being able to admire him and his work and who he was as a person. He really had such a light and an aura to him that I think was just vibrating on set. We could all feel him.”

