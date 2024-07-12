In Descendants: The Rise of Red, the 2024 film honors Cameron Boyce, who portrayed Carlos in the original trilogy alongside Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.

How Does ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Honor Cameron Boyce?

The most recent installment of the Descendants series, which premiered on Disney + on Friday, July 12, paid homage to Carlos through China Anne McClain‘s character, Uma.

When Uma assumes the role of principal at Auradon Prep, she confides in Fairy Godmother her intention to open the school to all VKs, including those from Red in Wonderland.

Initially met with resistance, Uma tells Fairy Godmother it’s what Carlos “would have wanted,” tearfully gesturing towards a framed photo of his character hanging on the wall, which prompts Fairy Godmother to reluctantly agree.

What Has the ‘Rise of Red’ Cast Said of Cameron Boyce?

During an interview with People Magazine, Kylie Cantrall, who plays Red, spoke about the tribute and why it was important to continue honoring Cameron throughout the Descendants franchise.

“Honoring who he was as a character and how beloved he was in the movies and how special his character was, but also just honoring him and his life and his legacy,” she said. “It felt like he was there with us.”

Malia Baker, who plays Chloe in Rise of Red, also echoed her castmates sentiments.

“That scene is the one thing that remains true to the core of what this next generation is,” she said of the nod to Cameron. “He’s a part of it in the ways that he’s a part of all of us right now of looking up to him and being able to admire him and his work and who he was as a person. He really had such a light and an aura to him that I think was just vibrating on set. We could all feel him.”

How Has the OG ‘Descendants’ Cast Honored Cameron Boyce?

This isn’t the first time Cameron has been honored by a Descendants movie, as the animated 2021 film, Descendants: The Royal Wedding also paid an homage to the late actor who died in 2019.

In the wake of his passing, the original cast members of Descendants have shared heartfelt reflections on their former costar and his enduring influence on their lives.

Sofia, who played Evie in the original films, expressed how challenging it was to participate in the animated special without him.

“We just hope that when people watch this, they feel happy and they feel connected to the characters and of course, to our Cam,” she told EW.

Alongside commemorating his legacy within the Descendants series, his fellow cast members have actively backed The Cameron Boyce Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing causes close to the heart of the beloved late actor.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.