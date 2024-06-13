Young Maleficent, Young Hades and Young Fairy Godmother have entered the Descendants universe. That’s right, younger versions of the iconic Descendants characters will appear in the upcoming Disney spinoff, Descendants: The Rise of Red. And guess what? J-14‘s got the scoop with never-before-seen photos!

Remember Kristen Chenoweth‘s wickedly charming portrayal of Maleficent? Cheyenne Jackson‘s smoldering turn as Hades? And who could forget Melanie Paxson‘s delightful Fairy Godmother? Well, hold onto your magic wands because they’re back in their younger, sassier forms!

Stepping into Maleficent’s iconic horns is Mars, bringing a fresh and feisty energy to the role. Meanwhile, Anthony Pyatt takes on the mischievous mantle of Young Villain Kid Hades, ready to stir up some trouble with his devilish grin. And last but certainly not least, Grace Narducci steps into the shoes of the Young Fairy Godmother with a twist of her wand.

Following news of her casting in February 2023, Grace took to Instagram and wrote: “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!🪄🏰💕 Pinching myself right now—I am so excited and grateful to be joining the Descendants franchise as Fay🧚🏻‍♀️ I love this cast and crew with all my heart—looking forward to welcoming you all to Merlin Academy.”

Brace yourselves for a time-twisting tale in the Descendants universe. Kylie Cantrall plays Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, while Malia Baker plays Chloe, daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming in the upcoming film. When a royal celebration is threatened by a looming coup, Red and Chloe must team up, using the Maddox Hatter’s pocket watch to travel back and prevent disaster. It’s a whirlwind of magic, danger, and destiny—Descendants style.

The only original cast members of the original Disney movies include Melanie as Fairy Godmother and China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula. It appears that she will play the new Principal of Auradon High — and she’s got a lot of new ideas, looking at the trailer.

But enough talk — it’s time to feast your eyes on the exclusive first look photos of this dynamic trio! From Maleficent’s wicked grin to Hades’ devil-may-care attitude and Fairy Godmother’s timeless elegance, these snapshots are sure to cast a spell on you. So what are you waiting for? Dive into our gallery and discover the magic of Descendants: The Rise of Red!

