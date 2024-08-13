Magic is coming in more ways than one next summer, according to Rita Ora! While at the annual Disney 23 Expo, the Queen of Hearts herself revealed an exciting announcement for the future of Descendants: The Rise of Red and the Zombies franchise.

Keep reading to find out what the singer teased to those in attendance.

‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide’ Tour Announcement

That’s right, you read that correctly! After the Descendants: Rise of Red cast took center stage to perform a medley from their hit movie, Rita came out to share some big news – a Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour!

Stars from Descendants and the upcoming Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires will be hitting the road together in 2025 for an arena tour. The “immersive and interactive live concert experience” will feature some familiar faces.

Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé and Ruby Rose Turner, as well as Zombies stars Freya Skye and Malachi Barton, have already been confirmed to be going on tour (with more to be announced soon)!

How to Purchase ‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide’ Tour Tickets

If you’re interested in singing and dancing along with some of your favorite Disney stars, tickets are scheduled to be released sometime in November! It’s unclear which states will participate in the tour, however, it is World Tour, so we assume they’ll be making stops all over the country. Keep checking back in here for the official sales date.

What Has the Cast Said About ‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide’ Tour?

The latest Descendants cast couldn’t be more thrilled to be apart of the upcoming tour. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t a bit nervous!

Ruby shared her excitement with On the Red Carpet at the D23 Expo in August 2024 saying, “It’s been a long time since Disney’s done a tour so I’m nervous but I’m excited and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Malia and Kylie explained in a separate interview with the same outlet what to expect for the tour. “We’re going to be doing this nightly which is kind of fun,” Malia said. “Basically, what we just did every night, for three months,” Kylie added.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.