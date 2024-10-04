One year after revealing their son’s secret birth, Halle Bailey and DDG have broken up.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., addressed his “friends and supporters” in a statement on Instagram Stories on Thursday, Oct. 3. He stated that he and Halle had decided to end their romantic relationship “after much reflection and heartfelt conversations.”

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared,” DDG continued. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

DDG ended his statement by saying the exes were planning to “focus on [their] individual journeys” while actively working together as co-parents.

“We cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support,” he added. So far, Halle has yet to address the breakup online.

While it’s unclear when the two first began dating, rumors of their romance first sparked in January 2022, when they were spotted at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed that they were officially dating when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram two months later. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever,” he captioned his post.

Halle first opened up about dating DDG in Essence‘s September/October 2022 issue with sister Chlöe Bailey. The singer shared that she had been a fan of DDG years before the two met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the magazine. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

DDG and Bailey kept their relationship mostly private, except for occasional red carpet appearances. The duo welcomed their first child, Halo, in late 2023 after months of speculation.

Prior to DDG’s statement announcing their breakup, the last time the former couple were spotted out together was when they attended the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024, in Santa Monica, California, along with their son.

