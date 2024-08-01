Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans got together on the very first day of Love Island Season 6, and boy, did they have a rollercoaster of a time. Their relationship hit a major bump thanks to Aaron’s escapades with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera during Casa Amor, but they managed to weather the storm—at least until Kaylor caught up on all the juicy details from Casa Amor.

Did Kaylor and Aaron Break Up?

In a July 31 episode of Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” Podcast, hosted by Dave Portnoy, Brianna LaPaglia and Josh Richards, Kaylor and Aaron spilled the tea about where their relationship stands now.

Kaylor, who had just watched the Casa Amor episodes with her friends, was clearly still reeling from what she saw. “I finally watched [Casa Amor],” Kaylor revealed. “It was all very new and fresh.”

Her feelings were a whirlwind. “My perspective definitely has changed since whenever I was in the villa to now,” she admitted. The little things, like “the stomach kisses in the morning and [him preparing Daniela] breakfast,” were especially tough for her to see. Kaylor also noted, “I saw Aaron break things off with Daniela and go into lean in for a kiss.”

All this new info had Kaylor reflecting on her past self. “I’m hurting for that Kaylor on the screen because when you’re there you’re … kind of in a bubble.” Her friends were not shy about their opinions either. “[They’re] like, ‘Kaylor, what the f*ck? You didn’t stick up for yourself. You weren’t there for you,’” she shared. “I relate to them because I feel like most of all I wasn’t there for myself. It definitely hurt, and I definitely feel differently [than] I did in the villa about everything.”

Kaylor’s perspective has definitely shifted since seeing the Casa episodes. Just a week earlier, on July 24’s episode of “The Viall Files,” she was still hopeful about her and Aaron’s future, despite calling his behavior during Casa “so disrespectful.”

As she told Us Weekly, “I’m 22, so I know that I have a lot of time to fall in love, break up, fall in love with another person, hook up with them, kiss a bunch of men, and I think that’s so valuable before you do settle down.”

Aaron’s Response to Kaylor’s Casa Reaction

When Aaron was asked how he planned to win Kaylor back, he seemed a bit lost.

“We just need to figure out what me and Kaylor want to do first. Because moving forward, obviously, I want to move to America and I want to make it work,” he said.

Dave, as per usual, didn’t hold back, declaring that Kaylor would be “so dumb” to give Aaron another shot in the real world. Kaylor seemed to agree.

“See and that’s what my friends are saying,” she replied. “They’re siding with you, Dave. They’re like, ‘He f–ked you over once. He f–ked you over twice. He might as well run you over by a f–king Mack Truck and s–t on your head.’”

