A brief but forgettable romance! Millie Bobby Brown addressed her past drama-filled fling with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic — otherwise known as Hunter Echo — which she referred to as a “blip” in her life.

The Stranger Things star reflected on, what she called, an “unhealthy situation” with the internet personality during an August 2022 interview with Allure. Keep reading for more details about their romance.

Did Millie Bobby Brown Date Hunter Ecimovic?

According to the actress, the former fling was now a “blip” on her radar. Amid 2020, she seemed to be romantically involved with the former internet star — who has since removed all of his social media accounts — but according to her Allure profile, they broke things off in January 2021.

“I felt very vulnerable,” Millie told the magazine, noting that she threw herself into filming Stranger Things season 4. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then, it was harder when the whole world knew.”

Hunter has not publicly responded to Millie’s Allure article.

What Did Hunter Ecimovic Say About Millie Bobby Brown?

Months after their apparent split, Hunter took to Instagram Live in July 2021 and made various claims about the actress, including that he was “living at Millie’s house for eight months.”

Along with other sexually explicit comments, he said, “I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. … I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all.”

At the time, Millie’s team responded to the allegations.

“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” her rep shared in a statement to E! News at the time. “Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

Hunter, for his part, later apologized in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“I wanted to address the livestream incident that happened. It should have never happened in the first place. That was a stupid idea on my part to think it was gonna be OK to just continue to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments,” Hunter shared, as reported by J-14 in July 2021. The disgraced social media star noted that he had been consuming alcohol during the “two to three hours” that he was live on Instagram.

“I am sorry for doing that livestream, I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad. But I chose not to, I said what I said, and I can’t take that back,” he continued. “I just want you to know that I’m not OK with what I said. I’m not trying to justify it at all. I just want you guys to know that I’m not OK with how I went about stuff.”

What did Millie Bobby Brown Say About Hunter’s Allegations?

“It was a year of healing,” she told Allure of 2021. “When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f–king long.”

