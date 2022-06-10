Eleven’s signature look! Millie Bobby Brown has a short haircut in Stranger Things season 4, but did the actress shave her head for the show? Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Millie Bobby Brown Shave Her Head for Stranger Things?

Ahead of the show’s first season, which premiered in July 2016, the British star said goodbye to her long locks in favor of Eleven’s shaved head.

“The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to,” Millie recalled in a social media post from January 2018. “As I looked at myself and couldn’t see my old self, I realized that now; I have a job to do and that is to inspire other girls that your image or exterior part is not what I think is important. What I find important is caring, loving and inspiring other girls. Thought to share my thoughts during this life-changing moment.”

While her hair has grown back, the actress was sporting a shorter cut in the fourth season of the Netflix series, which premiered in May 2022.

Did Millie Bobby Brown Shave Her Head Again in Stranger Things Season 4?

This time around, she didn’t actually cut her hair off. Millie opted for a wig for the flashback versions of her character.

“A lot of people have asked me for the #eleven wig application video in color and for some more details explaining the process,” Stranger Things hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul shared via Instagram after questions started to arise online. “The most important is a tight wrap of her own hair so her head shape is as natural as possible with no bulk. For that, we wetted her hair down and slicked it with a gel tight to her head placing her hair in a flattering manner. Afterwards her head would be wrapped tightly in an elastic material and we would put her under the heat to dry for 15 min. The second challenge was to make sure it was transparent so we can see her scalp through the hair. This was done by @robpickens sewing in pieces of silk to simulate skin.”

Alongside her caption, Sarah also shared a sped-up video of the entire wig-application process that showed Millie sitting while her real hair was covered. So, there you have it!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.