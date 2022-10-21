Spilling the tea? Fans think Taylor Swift revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ unborn fourth child in the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her 10th album Midnights, which was released on Friday, October 21.

“I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May / I picked the petals, he loves me not,” Taylor sings on the track. “Something different bloomed, writing in my room / I play my songs in the parking lot.”

Who Is Daisy May?

While Taylor hasn’t revealed the identity of the person whom she seemingly named in the song, fans are convinced that the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress is referencing her famous friends’ unborn child.

“Wait Daisy May is the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds youngest child?” one Twitter user questioned. Others shared their own connections to the moniker.

“TAYLOR SWIFT JUST SANG MY NAME OH MY GOD WHAT THE F–K,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Pls Taylor Swift why you’d say daisy may, that’s my cats name.”

Some speculated that she was actually referring to British actress Daisy May Cooper. However, it’s unclear who Taylor wrote about in the song.

Is Blake Lively Pregnant?

The Gossip Girl star revealed her fourth pregnancy in September when debuting her growing baby bump at the ForbesPower Women’s Summit.

She and Ryan already share three daughters, James, Inez and Betty.

Taylor Swift’s Connection to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

While Blake and Ryan announced the names of their eldest two children — James and Inez — they allowed Taylor to reveal Betty’s name in a song on her 2020 Folklore album. The songs “Betty,” “Cardigan” and “August” reference the childrens’ names.

“I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!” she gushed to “Country Radio” at the time.

The Deadpool star, for his part, said it was an “honor” that Taylor used his kids’ names in her music.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly,” he told SiriusXM in August 2021. “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff, and obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

Ryan added that it was “pretty damn amazing,” and revealed that his daughters didn’t know about their names’ usage until the songs were released. “We surprised them,” he gushed.

