April is almost here, which means new content is headed to Disney+ and Hulu.

Get ready for Joshua Bassett‘s new movie because Better Nate Than Ever starts off the month with its official Disney+ premiere. The musical movie also stars newcomer Rueby Wood.

“I was really honored to be telling the story of Nate and which is also the story of [director] Tim [Federle] because it’s kind of, like, autobiographical,” the actor told J-14 exclusively ahead of its release. “It was just such an important story to be told. It was just an amazing experience and I’m honored to be able to be that voice.”

Throughout their time on set, Rueby revealed that Joshua — who played his older brother — shared some epic acting advice.

“If you walk on to set every day — no matter how you feel when you woke up — if you walk on to set in the morning with good energy … it will just make the entire experience better,” the young star recalled. “I don’t think I could have gotten a better piece of advice because it was really, really was amazing.”

Tim, for his, part spoke about the movie with Entertainment Weekly in February 2022, revealing that casting Joshua was a “full-circle” moment for him.

“I knew that Josh had this dream of living in New York City in an apartment with no air conditioning and just writing songs all day, and I was like, if you come do this movie, you’re going to get paid to live in New York City for a summer,” the director gushed. “And he was like, ‘I’m in!’”

Of course, this isn’t the only thing headed to Disney+ throughout the month. Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will officially be coming to an end with more episodes of Moon Knight being released every week. Over on Hulu, the streaming service is gearing up for the premiere of the highly anticipated The Kardashians series.

“I think it will be a different side,” Kim Kardashian explained of the show during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in October 2021. “But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

While new favorites will be headed to Hulu, some classic movies and TV shows will be taken off the streaming service. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Hulu and Disney+ in April 2022.

