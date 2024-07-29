Summer is finally here, and so many new shows and movies are dropping on Disney+ and Hulu! August 2024 is full of movies and TV shows on both streaming services — keep reading for a complete list!

Disney+ is set to launch new Star Wars and Winnie the Pooh titles aimed at kids, along with the original series Are You Sure?!, which follows BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook.

The series, filmed in 2023 before Jimin and Jung Kook enlisted in the South Korean military, shows them traveling to three famous places: New York, USA; Jeju Island, South Korea; and Sapporo, Japan.

The show “will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together,” according to a press release, and will “give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.”

The announcement follows a mysterious teaser on social media, which included a slideshow of photos showing two band members exploring the outdoors. In a November episode of the YouTube talk show “Suchwita” hosted by BTS’ Suga, Jung Kook mentioned that he and Jimin had previously talked about filming their travels around the world together.

“On a shoot with Jimin ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed,” Jung Kook told the host at the time. “But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot.”

Meanwhile, Hulu will offer Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Woman King, Smile and additional movie titles. It will also be the exclusive home for FX series, including the new documentary premiere, The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly.

Those aren’t the only exciting releases coming to Disney+ or Hulu in August! Scroll through our gallery below for a full list of everything coming to the streaming platforms in August 2024.

