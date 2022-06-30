Summer is in full swing, which means there’s a lot of time to binge-watch new streaming services releases! Both Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new content coming this month, including season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — and yes, Olivia Rodrigo is back as Nini.

“The Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake, a California sleepaway camp, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors,” the third season’s official logline reads. “With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon AND a drama-filled ‘docuseries’ of the production, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is ‘best in snow’ without leaving anyone out in the cold.”

After months of speculation about Olivia’s return to the show creator and executive producer Tim Federle weighed in about the superstar’s return during an interview with Entertainment Weekly from July 2021.

“I hope if we get a next season that we can explore a really original path for Nini that doesn’t just feel ripped from the headlines, both for the actor’s sake and for the audience,” he told the publication at the time, referring to Olivia’s real-life success. “But I’d also love to see those stories impact Gina, because Sofia Wylie is so extraordinary, and rather than always centering the story on Nini’s journey, we should give Gina some love too.”

From the look of it, there’s going to be a lot from our favorite characters this time around!

Other than HSMTMTS season 3, the highly anticipated ZOMBIES 3 is also set to premiere via Disney+.

“It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike,” the film’s synopsis reads in part. “However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders — Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition — the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition.”

Not to mention, Hulu is also full of new shows and movies. Both original and classic content will be available to stream. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of are releases.

