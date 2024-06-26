Summer is finally here, and so many new shows and movies are dropping on Disney+ and Hulu! July 2024 is full of movies and TV shows on both streaming services — keep reading for a complete list!

First, we must begin with what we’re most excited about — Descendants: The Rise of Red. That’s right, the spinoff to the iconic Disney Channel franchise is finally back!

ICYMI, Disney+ the fourth Descendants movie will only include two of the original Descendants cast members — including China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula, and Melanie Paxson, who plays Fairy Godmother. However, the film will focus on new characters Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella. Premiering on Disney+ on July 12, 2024, Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker take on the roles of Red and Chloe, respectively. The plot follows an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby. In order to save Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences. She told Girls Life of the movie, “It’s centered around friendship and girlpower. My character Red—she’s the daughter of the Queen of Hearts—goes through this heroic journey of finding herself. She’s passionate, courageous, there for her friends. Definitely not the type that is, you know, waiting for a prince to come and save her.” What the Original Cast of 'Descendants' Have Said About Fourth Movie: Read Quotes She continued, “If you’re a fan of the older Descendants like I was as a kid, you’re going to love this one. A lot of crazy things go down that require Red and Chloe—the daughter of Cinderella who’s just the smart, perfect golden child—to team up and go back in time. They get to see their parents as teenagers, which is fun.” Rise of Red isn’t the only exciting release coming to Disney+ or Hulu in July! Scroll through our gallery below for a full list of everything coming to the streaming platforms in July 2024.

