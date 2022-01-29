February 2022 is (almost) here, which means there will be tons of love in the air — and new streaming service releases.

Disney+, for one, is brining back an iconic animated series with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Along with the original stars, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, familiar faces are set to voice some sure-to-be epic new characters in the new series. Keke Palmer is set to play Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins who is a teenage activist.

“I love that she gets to be very millennial-like. Even though the original Proud Family was very millennial-like in the sense that we didn’t even know we were all millennials yet. So, obviously, that was very much so in tune with our generation even then, but now we’ve kind of evolved as a generation and our awareness is a lot different,” the Jump In! star told J-14 exclusively in December 2021. “To see a character like Maya on the show is very fitting, and it just shows how great the creators have evolved with time.”

While Keke called her role “awesome,” she also explained the show has since “evolved with the times.” The actress gushed, “The heart of what the show is about is still there, but they’re really bringing the issues of today into the show in the same light-hearted yet impactful way.”

Of course, that’s not the only thing headed to Disney+ throughout the month. Star Wars fans will have a few more episodes of The Book of Boba Fett while Marvel lovers will be able to go behind-the-scenes on the Eternals set with Marvel Studios: Assembled — The Making of Eternals. Maybe we’ll even get a glimpse of Harry Styles in his Eros costume!

When it comes to Hulu, some pretty epic releases are also set to stream throughout the month. Not only will Trolls: TrollsTopia premiere its sixth season, but tons of classic movies will also be added. Step Up fans, rejoice, because the original movie is headed to Hulu and it’s total throwback love story that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day viewing. With so many fan-favorite flicks headed to the streaming service, it may be hard to pick a rom-com to watch on the day of love!

Unfortunately, with new releases comes the removal of some things too. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of movies and TV shows being added to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in February 2022.

